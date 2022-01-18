Comparing Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.66 $703.03 million $0.96 10.44 Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.46 $141.71 million $4.39 14.36

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75 Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 24.14% 6.02% 0.26% Meta Financial Group 25.07% 16.43% 1.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Danske Bank A/S on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no lo

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

