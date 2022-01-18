Comparing salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for salesforce.com and Avant Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 0 6 30 2 2.89 Avant Diagnostics 0 1 8 0 2.89

salesforce.com currently has a consensus target price of $326.38, suggesting a potential upside of 41.15%. Avant Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 149.83%. Given Avant Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avant Diagnostics is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 6.96% 5.71% 3.65% Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and Avant Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $21.25 billion 10.72 $4.07 billion $1.81 127.75 Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 12.06 -$101.25 million N/A N/A

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Avant Diagnostics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

