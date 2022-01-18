Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.04

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 313988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

