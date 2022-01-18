Compass Group PLC (CMPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 10th

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

