Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,540. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

