Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.18. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.