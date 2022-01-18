Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.91.

NYSE LOW traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.17. 53,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.