Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 618,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,310,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

