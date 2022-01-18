Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,109 shares of company stock valued at $96,812,284. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.05.

CRM stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.88. 62,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

