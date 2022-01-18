Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 600 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 78.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,670. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

