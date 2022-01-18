Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,820,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Comstock Resources by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 100,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 182.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

