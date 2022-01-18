Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $153,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

