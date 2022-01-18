Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $15.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $16.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $65.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at about $2,485,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Consolidated Water by 10.1% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,250. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

