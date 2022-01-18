Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 202,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,360. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 23,110 shares of company stock valued at $228,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

