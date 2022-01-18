Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 86,891 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. 64,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,890. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

