Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $134.31 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,742 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers comprises approximately 6.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 3.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $134,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

