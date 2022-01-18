Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,732,695 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,936,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 2.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,957,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,127 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 850,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,211,750. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.