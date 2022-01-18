Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $171.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

