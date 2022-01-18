Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,090,529 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,529 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for 1.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of ViacomCBS worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325,770. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

