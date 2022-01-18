Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,917 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

