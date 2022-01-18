Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

