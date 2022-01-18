Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.44 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.