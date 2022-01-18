Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.76. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 64,612 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

