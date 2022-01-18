Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

