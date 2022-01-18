Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Costamare has increased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 18.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.