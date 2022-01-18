Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $521,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $494.54 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

