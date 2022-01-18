COVA (COVA) Price Down 12.5% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. COVA has a total market cap of $154,099.00 and approximately $3,315.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVA has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00055266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006803 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

