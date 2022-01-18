CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. CRA International posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. CRA International has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.