Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CR stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.