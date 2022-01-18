Creative Planning Acquires 4,600 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

