Creative Planning Buys 615 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $397.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

