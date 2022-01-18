Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Creative Planning increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

