Creative Planning Sells 13,213 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58.

