Creative Planning Sells 324 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

KEYS opened at $187.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.