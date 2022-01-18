Creative Planning Sells 39,519 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $352,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 795,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.