Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.80. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 72,814 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

