Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEQP. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 3.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.