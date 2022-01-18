Critical Comparison: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) vs. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept 4.71% 10.35% 5.90% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

12.0% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biocept and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Biocept.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biocept and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $27.46 million 2.02 -$17.81 million $0.22 15.00 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 413.75 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.68

Biocept has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biocept has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biocept beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

