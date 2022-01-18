Critical Survey: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) versus Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CACI International and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 7 0 2.88 Arbe Robotics 0 0 4 0 3.00

CACI International presently has a consensus price target of $305.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.52%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than CACI International.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CACI International and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.04 billion 1.07 $457.44 million $18.40 15.12 Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

CACI International beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

