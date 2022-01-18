Critical Survey: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) versus Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49%

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 318.06 -$5.29 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 210.60 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.56

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genetic Technologies and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.91%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

