Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Crocs by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

