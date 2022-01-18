Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Decreased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,425 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Crown Castle International worth $121,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.20. 17,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,880. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

