CryptoSoul 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $128.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $954,694.39 and $128.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00202848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00420768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.