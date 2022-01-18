CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $2,928.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00032370 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

