CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,788,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAW traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 592,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

