Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $325,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 58.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $87.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

