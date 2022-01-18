Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $766,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.41 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

