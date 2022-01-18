Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 70.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average of $295.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

