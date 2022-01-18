Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 24,954 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.