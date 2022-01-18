Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after buying an additional 236,419 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

